Decline in OSHA inspections during pandemic endangers workers - report

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is placing workers at risk by performing fewer on-site inspections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the number of complaints it receives has increased, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General concluded in a report released on Tuesday.

The OIG in the report dated Feb. 25 said OSHA received 15% more complaints in 2020 than in the previous year, yet it conducted only half as many inspections. The findings echoed criticisms of OSHA’s response to the pandemic during the Trump administration by many Democrats, unions and worker advocates.

