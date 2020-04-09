Dem. senators say OSHA should require employers to adopt pandemic safety plans

Eight Democrats in the U.S. Senate have called on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to require employers who have been deemed “essential” and remain open during the coronavirus pandemic to adopt response plans for protecting their workers.

In a letter to U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on Wednesday, the senators said there is currently a lack of consistency surrounding sanitation practices, protective equipment standards, and monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

