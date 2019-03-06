Democratic AGs sue over rollback of OSHA reporting rule

Six Democratic attorney generals on Wednesday filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. Department of Labor’s elimination of an Obama-era rule requiring larger companies to disclose data on workplace injuries and illnesses will interfere with the states’ ability to enforce safety laws and make new policies.

In a complaint in federal court in Washington D.C., New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said DOL’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration violated the federal Administrative Procedure Act by failed to give “a reasoned explanation” for wiping out the 2016 rule in January.

