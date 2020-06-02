DOL, biz groups to D.C. Circuit: emergency worker safety rule unnecessary

The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal appeals court to reject the AFL-CIO’s bid to force the agency to create an emergency workplace safety rule amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the support of a dozen business and construction trade groups.

DOL in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) already has the tools it needs to enforce employers’ legal duty of maintaining safe workplaces, and has reasonably opted to issue non-binding, industry-specific guidance rather than a standard governing the entire workforce.

