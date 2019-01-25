DOL rescinds Obama-era workplace injury reporting rule

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday eliminated an Obama-era rule requiring larger companies to electronically submit detailed data on workplace injuries and illnesses, saying the move would protect workers’ privacy.

The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration published a notice announcing the change in the Federal Register, where the rule rescinding the reporting requirements will be formally published on Friday. The agency said the risk to workers’ privacy, the cost of collecting the information, and the burden placed on companies were unjustified given the rule’s uncertain benefits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TklvvK