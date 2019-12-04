IN BRIEF: OSHA inspections increasing, but still below Obama-era levels

The number of workplace inspections conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rose in the last fiscal year to the highest level since President Donald Trump took office, the agency said on Tuesday.

OSHA in a statement said it had conducted 33,401 inspections in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, the most since 2015 but significantly fewer than during the Obama administration, when up to 41,000 inspections were conducted each year. OSHA conducted 32,023 inspections in fiscal year 2018.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/33QeUxM