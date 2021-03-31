Judge reluctantly lets OSHA off the hook to enforce COVID guidelines at meatpacking plant

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has thrown out a lawsuit by three employees at a meatpacking plant where half the workforce contracted COVID-19, saying he could not force the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to enforce safety protocols at the facility.

U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Tuesday said he lacked jurisdiction over the lawsuit because OSHA, despite receiving complaints about the Maid-Rite Specialty Foods plant, had never received a recommendation from an inspector to remedy an “imminent danger” and rejected it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3m9z5BJ