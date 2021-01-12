Judge upholds Trump administration rollback of OSHA injury reporting rule

A federal judge has upheld the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s rollback of an Obama-era rule that required larger companies to disclose detailed data on workplace injuries and illnesses.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Monday said OSHA’s determination that the earlier Obama administration rule could inadvertently lead to the disclosure of workers’ personal information was reasonable, rejecting a challenge by six states led by New Jersey to a rule OSHA issued in 2019 to eliminate the Obama-era requirements.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2MQhGjG