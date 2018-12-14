Judge won't toss challenge to OSHA's rollback of injury reporting rule

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has allowed a lawsuit challenging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s recent rollback of an Obama-era rule requiring larger companies to electronically submit detailed data on workplace injuries and illnesses to proceed.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Wednesday said OSHA’s suspension in June 2017 of filing deadlines under the 2016 rule was not a mere act of “enforcement discretion” shielded from court review, and that a lawsuit by Public Citizen and two healthcare advocacy groups seeking to force OSHA to enforce the rule could move forward. OSHA proposed eliminating the reporting requirements altogether in July.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LkDH5y