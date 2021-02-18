Most employers don't report injury and illness data to OSHA - report

The U.S. Government Accountability Office in a report released on Thursday said more than half of employers have not submitted required data on workplace injuries and illnesses to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in recent years, and the agency lacks effective procedures to ensure compliance.

The findings by the GAO, a watchdog agency that reports to Congress, prompted Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to re-introduce a bill on Thursday that would make it easier for OSHA to penalize businesses that flout reporting requirements.

