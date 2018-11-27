OSHA can cite contractors for putting other companies' workers at risk - 5th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration can cite general contractors for construction site hazards that affect other company’s employees, overruling nearly 40-year-old precedent.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday agreed with OSHA, which is part of the U.S. Department of Labor, that because general contractors supervise entire worksites, they have a duty to ensure that subcontractors comply with safety standards in the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

