July 31, 2020 / 10:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

OSHA debunks claim that it warned against workers' use of face masks

Daniel Wiessner

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Friday said claims circulating on social media that the agency’s standards warn against prolonged use of face masks are misleading, and masks are an effective way of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

OSHA in an update to guidance provided on its website about the pandemic said medical masks and cloth face coverings do not compromise oxygen levels or lead to a buildup of carbon dioxide, as “some people have mistakenly claimed.”

