OSHA fatality investigations surge as other inspections dip - report

Inspections by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration declined in several key areas last year, even as the number of investigations launched as a result of worker deaths climbed dramatically, according to a report released Thursday by a union-backed advocacy group.

The National Employment Law Project said preliminary data from OSHA showed that while routine inspections declined in many areas, the number of workplaces it inspected in the last fiscal year due to a fatality or “catastrophe” rose to 929, a 10-year high and a more than 10-percent increase from 2017 that suggests an overall increase in worker deaths.

