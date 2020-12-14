OSHA fines linked to COVID pandemic top $3.5 million

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued more than $3.5 million in fines for workplace safety violations related to the COVID-19 pandemic since it began, with most going to nursing homes, hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

OSHA on Friday said that from March through Dec. 3, it had issued citations in 263 cases for various kinds of violations, including failures to record or report illnesses and fatalities and violations of the “general duty” under federal law to maintain safe workplaces.

