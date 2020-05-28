OSHA head pushes back at Dems' criticism during House hearing

The acting head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Thursday defended her agency’s response to the risk posed to workers by the coronavirus, while acknowledging to a U.S. House of Representatives panel that OSHA has issued only a single citation related to the pandemic.

Loren Sweatt, principal deputy assistant secretary of OSHA, told the Democratic-controlled House Education and Labor Committee’s Workforce Protections Subcommittee that non-binding, industry-specific guidance issued by the agency is more helpful than an enforceable rule called for by many Democrats and unions.

