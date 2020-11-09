OSHA issued $2.5 mln in fines through first eight months of COVID-19 pandemic

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued about $2.5 million in fines for workplace safety violations stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of which went to nursing homes, hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

OSHA on Friday said that through Oct. 29, it had issued citations in 179 cases for various kinds of violations, including failures to record or report illnesses and fatalities and violations of the “general duty” under federal law to maintain safe workplaces.

