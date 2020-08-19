OSHA must improve handling of COVID-19 whistleblower complaints, inspector general says

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is falling behind in processing a wave of complaints by workers who say they faced retaliation for reporting unsafe working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Department of Labor’s inspector general said.

The inspector general’s office in a report released on Tuesday said OSHA received more than 4,100 whistleblower complaints during the first four months of the pandemic, a 30% increase over the same period last year. But at the same time, OSHA’ whistleblower program lost six investigators, forcing remaining staffers to take on more cases and resulting in delays in processing complaints, the IG said.

