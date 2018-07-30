OSHA proposes rollback of Obama-era workplace injury rule

The U.S. Department of Labor has moved to eliminate part of an Obama-era rule requiring larger companies to electronically submit detailed data on workplace injuries and illnesses, saying it could expose workers’ private medical information to the public.

The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration published a proposal to amend the rule on Friday, kicking off a 60-day public comment period. The agency said the risk to workers, the cost of collecting the information, and the burden placed on companies “are unjustified given the uncertain benefits.”

