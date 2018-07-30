FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

OSHA proposes rollback of Obama-era workplace injury rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor has moved to eliminate part of an Obama-era rule requiring larger companies to electronically submit detailed data on workplace injuries and illnesses, saying it could expose workers’ private medical information to the public.

The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration published a proposal to amend the rule on Friday, kicking off a 60-day public comment period. The agency said the risk to workers, the cost of collecting the information, and the burden placed on companies “are unjustified given the uncertain benefits.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LLLqfw

