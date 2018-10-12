FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 12, 2018 / 9:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

OSHA says Obama-era retaliation rule does allow drug testing, incentives

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has rolled back Obama administration guidance that said a rule prohibiting retaliation against workers who report injuries also restricted drug testing and programs that reward employees when fewer accidents are reported.

OSHA officials in a memo sent to regional administrators on Thursday said the 2016 guidance interpreting a rule adopted that year had created confusion about when post-accident drug tests are valid and the limits of incentive programs in which employees are given food and other prizes when the number of reported workplace accidents decreases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EgjayZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.