OSHA says Obama-era retaliation rule does allow drug testing, incentives

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has rolled back Obama administration guidance that said a rule prohibiting retaliation against workers who report injuries also restricted drug testing and programs that reward employees when fewer accidents are reported.

OSHA officials in a memo sent to regional administrators on Thursday said the 2016 guidance interpreting a rule adopted that year had created confusion about when post-accident drug tests are valid and the limits of incentive programs in which employees are given food and other prizes when the number of reported workplace accidents decreases.

