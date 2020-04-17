OSHA will excuse violations during pandemic when employers make 'good faith efforts'

Employers can avoid penalties for failing to adequately train and protect workers during the coronavirus pandemic by demonstrating that they made a “good faith effort” to comply with workplace safety rules, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said on Friday.

OSHA in its latest round of guidance addressing the pandemic said it would give employers who violate safety standards some leeway because of the practical difficulties presented by widespread business closures, travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

