Software glitch led to $92 mln in uncollected OSHA fines - Office of Special Counsel

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) failed to fix a software bug that led to nearly $92 million in delinquent penalties levied by the workplace safety agency going uncollected over a two-year period, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) said on Friday.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Special Counsel Henry Kerner said his office learned of the oversight last year from an anonymous whistleblower. The Treasury Department failed to follow up on unpaid penalties in nearly 11,000 OSHA cases, and is now working to collect the fines, he said.

