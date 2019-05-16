Trump's pick to head OSHA withdraws after nomination stalled

President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has withdrawn from consideration after waiting more than 18 months for the U.S. Senate to confirm him, a source familiar with the matter said.

Mugno, a former vice president at FedEx Corp, informed the White House of his decision earlier this week, according to an official at the U.S. Department of Labor. Trump first nominated Mugno to be DOL’s assistant secretary for occupational safety and health in 2017 and re-nominated him in January, but the confirmation process has stalled amid partisan gridlock.

