Unions challenge OSHA's refusal to adopt workplace infectious disease standard

Four unions representing healthcare workers filed a petition on Thursday seeking to force the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to adopt an infectious disease standard for healthcare facilities.

The American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, and two nurses’ unions told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that OSHA is ignoring its legal duty to address workplace hazards by refusing to pursue a proposal after the agency determined that one was necessary during the Obama administration.

