Worker advocacy groups petition OSHA for emergency safety rules at meat plants

Two nonprofit advocacy groups have filed a petition with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) claiming meat processing companies are failing to protect workers and calling for emergency rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Center for Food Safety and the Food Chain Workers Alliance in a petition filed on Monday said OSHA should require meat and poultry companies to slow down production lines, space plant workers at least six feet apart and provide paid leave to sick employees, among other measures.

