Worker advocates, biz groups set to challenge OSHA injury reporting rule

A left-leaning advocacy group has sued the U.S. Department of Labor over its elimination of part of an Obama-era regulation that required larger companies to disclose data on workplace injuries and illnesses, while business groups say they are disappointed that the agency did not go further in changing the rule.

Public health advocacy group Public Citizen on Friday filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington D.C. seeing to revive the rule’s reporting requirements. In a long-expected move, DOL’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the Obama-era rule would pose risks to worker’s privacy when it published a final rule that eliminated parts of it earlier in the day.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sRtZ1X