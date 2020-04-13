Worker advocates say OSHA guidance on COVID-19 recordkeeping an 'abomination'

New U.S. Department of Labor guidance limiting employers’ obligations to record and report cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, could discourage companies from adopting safeguards to protect “essential” employees, some worker advocates said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which is part of DOL, said in guidance released on Friday that most employers will not be required to investigate COVID-19 cases to determine whether they are work related, as they are obligated to do with other illnesses and injuries.

