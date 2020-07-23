Westlaw News
Workers at Penn. meatpacking plant call for OSHA inspection in lawsuit

Daniel Wiessner

Three employees of meat processor Maid-Rite Specialty Foods LLC have filed a lawsuit seeking to force the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to address “imminent danger” they face at a Pennsylvania plant because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The plaintiffs, represented by nonprofit Justice at Work and Nichols Kaster, said OSHA declined to inspect Maid-Rite’s Dunmore, Pennsylvania plant despite an April complaint detailing a lack of social distancing and personal protective equipment, and that as many as half of the employees at the plant have contracted COVID-19, in the lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court on Wednesday.

