a month ago
9th Circuit deepens split on OT pay for mortgage underwriters
July 5, 2017 / 9:40 PM / a month ago

9th Circuit deepens split on OT pay for mortgage underwriters

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday became the latest appeals court to rule that mortgage underwriters are eligible for mandatory overtime pay because they are not involved in running the businesses where they work, deepening a circuit split on the issue.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the court revived a class action by current and former underwriters at California-based Provident Savings Bank FSB, saying their work is more focused on production than administration. Provident is represented by Blank Rome.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sNB6G4

