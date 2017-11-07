5th Circuit pauses DOL appeal on Obama overtime pay rule

The U.S. Department of Labor has won a bid to stay its appeal of a judge’s decision that struck down an Obama administration overtime pay rule, as the agency considers narrowing the regulation to apply to fewer workers.

Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the department’s motion to stay the case on Monday. The department last week filed its appeal and asked the court to pause the case pending the outcome of new rulemaking, which could stretch into 2019.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yewmwJ