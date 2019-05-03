6th Circuit to mull scope of SCOTUS ruling on FLSA exemption

A U.S. appeals court on Friday will consider whether a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that lowered the bar for car dealerships to prove their workers are exempt from overtime pay under federal wage law applies to exemptions for other kinds of workers.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati will hear oral arguments in a bid by two firefighters in Battle Creek, Michigan to revive a lawsuit against the city claiming they are owed overtime pay for time they spent on call.

