Bar, advocacy groups say overtime pay rule would not reach enough workers

Plaintiffs’ lawyers and left-leaning groups on Tuesday criticized the U.S. Department of Labor for walking away from an Obama-era rule that would have extended mandatory overtime pay to millions of workers, saying the agency’s proposed replacement falls far short.

Tuesday was the deadline for public comments on the March proposal, which would raise the maximum salary a worker can earn and still be eligible for mandatory overtime pay from $23,660 to $35,308. But the National Employment Lawyers Association, a 4,000-member plaintiffs’ bar group, said the threshold would have to be well over $60,000 to cover the same percentage of workers that it did four decades ago.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wbufdV