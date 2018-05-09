FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

California appeals court trims damages in plastic bag maker's OT case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A California appeals court has ruled that a plastic bag manufacturer’s novel scheduling of factory workers’ shifts violated state law governing overtime pay, but said a $935,000 award for the plaintiffs was excessive because it did not account for time they spent on breaks.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Los Angeles-based California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District in an opinion published on Tuesday said Epsilon Plastics Inc did not follow the proper procedure under state law in adopting an “alternative workweek schedule” in which employees worked 12-hour shifts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2G1zwXX

