Chipotle settles lawsuit over Obama-era OT pay rule for $15 mln

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc will pay $15 million to settle a novel lawsuit that claimed the restaurant chain and other businesses were bound by an Obama administration rule making more workers eligible for overtime pay even after a judge had struck it down, according to a court filing.

The plaintiffs in the 2017 nationwide collective action filed an unopposed motion for settlement in New Jersey federal court on Friday. They are represented by Green Savits, Outten & Golden and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll.

