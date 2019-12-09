Democratic AGs urge DOL to withdraw 'fluctuating workweek' proposal

Eighteen Democratic attorney generals have told the U.S. Department of Labor that its proposal to give employers more flexibility in how they pay workers with erratic schedules goes against decades of court precedent and should be withdrawn.

The AGs of California, New York, Illinois, 14 other states and Washington D.C. in comments submitted to DOL on Friday said the November proposal would likely lead employers to pay workers less while requiring them to work longer hours, which goes against the purpose of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

