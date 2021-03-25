Dems urge new labor secretary to nearly triple OT threshold

A group of Democrats in Congress on Thursday urged U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh to consider significantly expanding the number of workers eligible for mandatory overtime pay, and to go even further than an Obama-era rule that was struck down in court.

The four lawmakers led by Rep. Mark Takano of California said in a letter to Walsh, who was confirmed on Monday, that extending overtime protections to millions of low and middle-income salaried workers would help the economy recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

