Jetmaker's employees' OT pay doesn't fly at the 8th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a federal judge in Arkansas jumped the gun when he ruled that a group of Dassault Falcon Jet Corp production workers were eligible for overtime pay and awarded them nearly $170,000.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the fact that Falcon Jet docked workers’ accrued leave when they did not work 40 hours in a week did not mean they were hourly employees eligible for overtime pay under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

