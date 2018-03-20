Judge holds plaintiff in Chipotle overtime case in contempt

A federal judge in Texas on Monday granted Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s bid to hold a former employee and her lawyers in contempt for claiming that the judge’s order blocking an Obama administration overtime pay rule did not prevent private plaintiffs from suing under it.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas ordered Carmen Alvarez to withdraw a proposed wage-and-hour class action she filed against Chipotle in New Jersey and to pay the company’s legal fees. Mazzant said her novel claim about his 2016 ruling blocking the overtime rule was not supported by any court precedent.

