FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Labor Department appeals ruling that struck down overtime pay rule
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 30, 2017 / 7:50 PM / in an hour

Labor Department appeals ruling that struck down overtime pay rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday appealed a Texas federal judge’s decision that invalidated an Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to 4 million workers.

The department filed a notice of appeal in federal court in Sherman, Texas of the August ruling, sending the case to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In a press release, the department said on Monday that it would also file a motion to hold the appeal in abeyance while the agency considers overhauling the rule to address criticisms by business groups.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ifJnQ7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.