Labor Department appeals ruling that struck down overtime pay rule

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday appealed a Texas federal judge’s decision that invalidated an Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to 4 million workers.

The department filed a notice of appeal in federal court in Sherman, Texas of the August ruling, sending the case to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In a press release, the department said on Monday that it would also file a motion to hold the appeal in abeyance while the agency considers overhauling the rule to address criticisms by business groups.

