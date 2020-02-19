Westlaw News
February 19, 2020 / 10:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

No OT pay for Colorado home health aides employed by staffing firms- 10th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ruled that all health aides who work in private homes are exempt from overtime pay under Colorado law, regardless of whether they are hired directly by families or employed by staffing firms.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a $2.7 million judgment for a class of aides who said staffing agency Maxim Healthcare Services Inc, represented by David Salmons of Morgan Lewis & Bockius, unlawfully deprived them of overtime pay.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2V5NOln

