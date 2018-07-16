FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 16, 2018 / 8:40 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Restaurant trade group says OT pay row highlights FLSA's 'darker side'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Restaurant Association has told a U.S. appeals court that it was “cruel and opportunistic” for a former Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc employee and her lawyers to claim in a lawsuit against the company that a judge’s ruling blocking an Obama-era overtime pay rule did not stop it from taking effect.

The Restaurant Law Center, the NRA’s legal arm, in an amicus brief filed with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said Carmen Alvarez’s 2017 lawsuit against Chipotle showed the “darker side” of the Fair Labor Standards Act and had sowed uncertainty nationwide about the legal standard for determining overtime eligibility. The group asked the court to affirm a ruling that held Alvarez and her lawyers in contempt for bringing the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LeBA5G

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.