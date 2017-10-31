Texas union will ask 5th Circuit to revive Obama overtime pay rule

The Texas chapter of the AFL-CIO has appealed a federal judge’s decisions that struck down an Obama administration overtime pay rule and blocked the union from intervening in the case in order to defend it.

The union on Monday filed a notice of appeal in federal court in Sherman, Texas, hours after the U.S. Department of Labor filed its own notice. The department is not expected to ask the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive the rule but the Texas AFL-CIO said it would.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: goo.gl/NjqPWT