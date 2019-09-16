Westlaw News
September 16, 2019 / 8:48 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

White House approves expansion of mandatory overtime pay

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Friday gave final approval to a long-awaited U.S. Department of Labor proposal that would extend mandatory overtime pay to at least a million more workers.

OMB on its website said it had concluded its review of the March proposal, paving the way for DOL to publish a final rule in the coming weeks. The rule has been criticized by Democrats and left-leaning groups for not going as far as an Obama-era overtime pay rule that was struck down by a federal judge.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lWDxZy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below