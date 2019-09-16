White House approves expansion of mandatory overtime pay

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Friday gave final approval to a long-awaited U.S. Department of Labor proposal that would extend mandatory overtime pay to at least a million more workers.

OMB on its website said it had concluded its review of the March proposal, paving the way for DOL to publish a final rule in the coming weeks. The rule has been criticized by Democrats and left-leaning groups for not going as far as an Obama-era overtime pay rule that was struck down by a federal judge.

