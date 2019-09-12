California's top court says PAGA plaintiffs cannot seek unpaid wages

The California Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a unique state law allowing workers to sue their employers for wage-and-hour violations on behalf of the state does not permit them to recover unpaid wages.

The seven-member court unanimously held that the purpose of the Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) is to authorize workers to seek civil penalties that can typically only be recovered by the state, and that does not extend to unpaid wages that can be recouped in separate private lawsuits.

