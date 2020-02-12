IN BRIEF: Money collected by California in PAGA cases nearly tripled in 2019

The state of California collected $88 million in penalties from employers last year in cases brought under a unique law allowing workers to sue on behalf of the state, nearly three times as much as in 2018, according to a new report.

In a report released on Tuesday, the UCLA Labor Center, Partnership for Working Families, and Center for Popular Democracy said California’s Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) has increasingly become the only path to court for workers who have signed arbitration agreements and class-action waivers, which the U.S. Supreme Court has said are enforceable in a series of recent decisions.

