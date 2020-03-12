PAGA plaintiffs don't lose standing by settling individual claims - Calif. top court

The California Supreme Court on Thursday held that workers who settle individual legal claims against their employers do not forfeit standing under a unique California law allowing them to sue on behalf of the state.

The seven-member court unanimously ruled that employees’ individual claims are “legally and conceptually different” from claims brought under the Private Attorney General Act (PAGA), because plaintiffs act as proxies for the state when they sue under the law.

