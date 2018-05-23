FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

SCOTUS ruling on waivers may boost 'private attorney general' proposals

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this week validating arbitration agreements that bar workers from filing class action lawsuits could give proposals that would allow employees to sue companies on behalf of states new momentum, experts said.

The high court in a 5-4 ruling in Epic Systems Corp v. Lewis on Monday said the Federal Arbitration Act requires that otherwise valid arbitration agreements be enforced as written. The court rejected claims that class-action waivers in those agreements violate workers’ rights under the National Labor Relations Act to band together to improve working conditions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s5yHsU

