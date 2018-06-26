Supreme Court won't consider whether PAGA claims can be sent to arbitration

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined a California nursing home operator’s request to consider whether claims brought under a unique California law that allows workers to sue their employers on behalf of the state can be sent to arbitration.

The court denied a petition for certiorari by Five Star Senior Living Inc, which was backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year rejected Five Star’s claim that the state’s Private Attorney General Act discriminates against arbitration agreements and is trumped by the Federal Arbitration Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MX3VLG