DOL doubles down on COVID-19 paid-leave regulations after judge blocked earlier rules

The U.S. Department of Labor has issued new regulations implementing a law that temporarily grants workers paid sick and family leave during the COVID-19 pandemic, revising or clarifying an earlier set of rules that were struck down by a federal judge.

In the regulations issued on Friday, DOL doubled down on its earlier views that the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) allows employees to take paid leave only if there is work available to them, and not as an alternative to being furloughed, and that workers cannot take intermittent leave unless it is approved by their employer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2GTR5PK