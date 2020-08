The U.S. Department of Labor exempted too many healthcare workers from a temporary paid-leave law passed by Congress amid the coronavirus pandemic, the agency’s inspector general has found.

The IG in a report released on Tuesday said DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) adopted an overly broad definition of who counts as a “health care provider” exempt from the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ky4bl3