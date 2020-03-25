DOL issues first round of guidance on COVID-19 paid sick leave law

The U.S. Department of Labor has set an April 1 effective date for a new law granting up to two weeks of paid leave to employees who miss work due to the coronavirus and issued guidance about the implementation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

DOL’s Wage and Hour Division in Tuesday’s guidance said salaried and full-time hourly workers who qualify for leave under the law must be paid at their regular rate as defined by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Part-time employees are eligible for the number of hours of leave that they work on average over a two-week period.

